Report: Penny-pinching KL folks order takeaways but dine at restaurants to avoid SST

Some Malaysians are reportedly ordering takeaways to avoid paying the Sales and Services Tax (SST) but then sit and dine in the restaurant. — IStock.com pic via AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Some Malaysians, in an apparent belt-tightening move — but not compromising on comfort — have taken to a new discipline when eating out.

They order takeaways to avoid paying the Sales and Services Tax (SST) but then sit and dine in the restaurant, Straits Times (ST) reported today.

The trend seems to be prevalent in Kuala Lumpur, where residents are coping with the rising cost of living.

However, this cost-saving stunt has affected restaurateurs who are also grappling with business costs, and additionally, forced to forego the service charge which they would naturally impose on dine-in customers.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it. It’s not like we’re eating outside food,” ST quoted 23-year-old college graduate, Angeline Wong, as saying.

Ironically, Wong spent a sizeable amount — RM45 on her pizza lunch at Paradigm Mall in Petaling Jaya, and saved RM4.50 on the service charge.

“The cost of living has gone up, we (consumers) are only trying to be careful with our money... We’re being smart. And we are still supporting their business,” she told ST.

An executive, 29-year old Siti Husna Ahmad, who spent RM19 on a Japanese bento set, also shared Wong’s sentiment.

“Ten per cent and 6 per cent are a lot,” Husna reportedly said, retorting that it was “partly her right” to do so, and admitted to indulging in such practise occasionally, at select restaurant chains.

“I want to be able to enjoy the luxury of eating out without ripping a hole in my pocket,” Husna added.

Restaurant supervisors, however, are not having it, feeling very much short-changed of their dues.

ST reported that some claimed that their businesses lost thousands of ringgit monthly.

“Some of us feel like we’re being shortchanged. I also don’t find it ethical because the 10 per cent would have contributed to our income; the restaurant has made it clear,” a manager at a Japanese chain restaurant at the same mall, who only wanted to be identified as Ahmad Izham, told ST.

The 36-year-old reportedly said that while his restaurant would not deny service to such customers, he preferred diners to be more considerate.

Maria Jane Fernandez, a 37-year-old manager at an Italian restaurant in Petaling Jaya echoed Ahmad’s sentiment, saying the practice is “unethical”.

“We thank them for supporting our business but personally, it’s not so much about not getting the 10 per cent, it’s more about violating our honesty. We try our best to be honest; that’s why we have a sign that says the restaurant charges service charge and tax,” she told ST.

In September, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the Sales and Services Tax (SST) will not be imposed on 75 per cent of shops and restaurants after the threshold for the tax was raised to RM1.5 million yearly revenue from RM500,000 under the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The finance minister pointed out that only 4,372 restaurants were registered under SST compared to 15,574 under GST.

The Dewan Negara had in August, passed the Sales Tax Bill 2018, Service Tax Bill 2018, Goods and Services Tax (Repeal) Bill 2018, Customs (Amendment) Bill 2018 and Free Zones (Amendment) Bill 2018.

SST came into effect on September 1.