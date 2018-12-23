Malay Mail

Jerebko, Durant rally Warriors past Mavs

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney during their NBA game in Oakland December 22, 2018. — Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters
OAKLAND, Dec 23 — Jonas Jerebko scored 16 of his 23 points in a 34-12 run that bridged the third and fourth quarters last night, rallying the Golden State Warriors to a 120-116 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Oakland, California.

Attempting to avoid a fifth straight loss, the Mavericks outplayed the Warriors for more than 2 1/2 quarters and led 81-77 after a three-point play by JJ Barea with 3:54 remaining in the third period.

But Jerebko and Kevin Durant had seven points apiece in a 17-6 burst to finish the third quarter, giving the Warriors a 94-87 lead.

Jerebko (nine points) and Stephen Curry (six) then combined for all but two of the points in another 17-6 flurry to open the fourth period and push the Golden State advantage to 111-93 with 7:51 to go.

The Mavericks weren’t done. Wesley Matthews buried two 3-pointers and Jalen Brunson one, helping Dallas get within 117-113 with still 1:46 to play.

After Harrison Barnes made it a two-point game with 1:20 to go, DeAndre Jordan had a chance to draw the Mavericks even, but made just one of two free throws with 59.5 seconds left.

Dallas then stole the ball from Draymond Green, but Barnes misfired on a 3-pointer, after which Durant connected on a three for the Warriors, giving them a four-point cushion with 15.6 seconds remaining.

Durant finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors, who complete a home back-to-back with a game against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight.

Green also logged a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Stephen Curry chipped in with 22 points and Klay Thompson 14.

Jordan grabbed a game-high 23 rebounds to complement 12 points for the Mavericks, who had beaten the Warriors 112-109 at home last month.

Matthews (25 points), Luka Doncic (19), Barnes (17), Barea (11), Brunson (10) and Dorian Finney-Smith (10) also scored in double figures for Dallas, which completes a four-game Western swing tonight at Portland. — Reuters

