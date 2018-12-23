Embassy: No reports of Malaysian victims following Indonesia ‘volcano’ tsunami

A local walks near her damaged house hit by tsunami at Tanjung Lesung district in Pandeglang, Banten province, Indonesia, December 23, 2018. — Antara Foto pic via Reuters

JAKARTA, Dec 23 — There has been no reports so far on Malaysian victims in yesterday’s tsunami disaster in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait, according the Malaysian Embassy here.

In a statement here today, the embassy said it was monitoring the situation and urged Malaysians who are affected and require consular assistance to contact the officer on duty at +62 813 80813036.

“So far there are no reports on Malaysian victims,” it said.

As at 7am local time (8am Malaysian time) the Indonesian authorities have put the death toll at 43 people while about 500 people were reported injured.

The tsunami occurred at 9.27pm yesterday (10.27pm Malaysian time) and is believed to have come about as a result of the Anak Krakatau volcano erupting.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency Data Information and Public Relations head Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said that Kabupaten, Pandeglang, Lampung Selatan and Serang were the worst hit.

He said the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency was still studying what actually caused the tsunami and that it could have been due to underwater landslides following the eruption. — Bernama