Last call for Tabung Harapan donations

A trader at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail market donates to Tabung Harapan Malaysia June 12, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng today urged those who want to donate to Tabung Harapan Malaysia to do so before the official closing date of December 31.

“Those who want to contribute, please deposit the money or send in the cheque as soon as possible before December 31, 2018,” he said in a statement today.

The total amount collected as of 9am December 23 stood at RM199,140,218.80.

Lim said even though the fund is not large enough to pay off the country’s debt, it would remain as a symbol of the patriotism and loyalty of Malaysians, who were keen to see the country back in the black.

The fund was launched in May as part of the new administration’s drive to reduce federal debt, which Pakatan Harapan leaders claimed stood at RM1 trillion in May.

Lim announced in October that collections for the fund would officially end on December 31.