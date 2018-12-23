In Christmas message, Penang CM says RM1.33m allocated for mission schools

In his Christmas message, Chow also urged Malaysians to cherish their diversity, despite differences in faith and ethnicity. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow in his Christmas message today said that the state government has allocated RM1.33 million for 21 mission schools throughout the state to preserve heritage and cultural diversity within schools.

In his statement, Chow urged Malaysians to cherish their diversity, despite differences in faith and ethnicity.

“In Penang, everyone is treated equally. No one is left behind or marginalized in our daily rat race for economic success to the family, to the state of Penang and to the nation as a whole. This is evident when Penang is the first state in Malaysia to have Gawai-Kaamatan Festival annually outside of Sabah and Sarawak.

“We are proud of our rich historical background and diversity in cultures and traditions.

“The Penang state government ardently wishes to continue this legacy left behind by our forefathers to preserve our uniqueness in the field of arts, heritage, festivals and celebration.

“For this reason, the Penang state government this year allocated a total of RM1.33 million to the 21 mission schools across the state for the upgrading of facilities. On average, each of these schools received between RM10,000 and RM80,000,” Chow said.

He added that from 2009 to date, RM11.4 million has been channelled into state financial aid for schools.

“Such is the commitment of the State Government towards the preservation of our heritage and cultural diversity which even concerned education,” Chow added.

Chow also reminded Malaysians to not use religion as a point of division, but rather as a unifying factor.

“Religion should not be a reason for division amongst Malaysians but should be a unifying factor to bring us all together, for the simple reason that religions teach only good values to its devotees. Diversity must remain as the strength of Malaysia, for us to move forward as a people and to develop as a nation,” he added.