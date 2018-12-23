Report: Five Sarawakians allegedly kidnapped by Indonesian soldiers, extorted for release

The group were reportedly ambushed when harvesting wood in the Wong Rangkai forest near Kampung Danau Melikin. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Five Sarawakians were kidnapped, abused and extorted for ransom by members of the Indonesian army at the Serian-Kalimantan border earlier this month, the New Sunday Times reported today.

Two heavily armed Indonesian men dressed in combat fatigues were said to have encroached onto the Malaysian side of the border to “ambush” the group, who were harvesting wood in the Wong Rangkai forest near Kampung Danau Melikin.

The five, aged between 15 and 64, were reported to have been held at gunpoint, bundled into a Toyota Hilux, roughed up and taken to the Kalimantan border after they were accused of stealing Indonesian wood.

The Sunday edition of the New Straits Times reported that the two men were armed with a 5.56mm Pindad SS-1 assault rifles, the standard primary weapon of the Indonesian National Army (TRI).

They were said to have fired two rounds into the air to show they meant business at one point.

The incident has reportedly infuriated Putrajaya, and Wisma Putra has sent Jakarta a protest note condemning the alleged incursion and detention in the strongest terms, the paper reported, quoting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

“Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah yesterday confirmed with the New Sunday Times that a protest note on the incident was sent to Jakarta Friday evening,” the paper said.

The note, in part, stated that Putrajaya “strongly protests this action and deems the encroachment, unlawful detention and abuse of Malaysian citizens as a violation of Malaysia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as human rights principles.”

The five were said to have been released after family members paid a ransom of RM10,000 and two new chainsaws.

Of the five, three were held overnight by the soldiers while the remaining two, who are siblings, were released a few hours after the encounter. The latter were tasked with informing their families and collecting the money.

The group reported physical abuse throughout their detention. During the journey to the Indonesian border, the soldiers allegedly roughed their captives up.

At the base where they were held, the five were then forced to admit to stealing Indonesian wood. They were also reportedly told to strip while their heads were covered with black hoods.

The five have since filed a police report over the incident, which was made available to the New Sunday Times.

In July 2015, two Indonesian soldiers and an ex-police officer were involved in the abduction of a Malaysian businessman in Jakarta

The three are among seven people arrested over the kidnapping of Malaysian national Sahlan bin Bandan.

Sahlan was released eight days later, on July 23, after his family sent 100 million rupiahs (S$10,155) to the kidnappers — after which he immediately reported the incident to police.