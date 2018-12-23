Malaysia ready to assist Indonesia tsunami victims, says DPM

Residents sit inside a mosque after they were evacuated following high waves and the eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano at Labuan district in Pandeglang regency, Banten province, Indonesia, December 22, 2018. — Antara Foto via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Malaysia is ready to extend assistance to Indonesia in the wake of the tsunami disaster in the Sunda Strait, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“I am saddened to hear the news of the tsunami disaster in Banten, Indonesia which has claimed at least 20 lives.

“I pray Indonesians will remain strong in facing this test. Malaysia is ready to extend assistance to alleviate the burden of our brothers and sisters in Indonesia. @jokowi #PrayForIndonesia,” she said in a Twitter feed.

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency Data Information and Public Relations head Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said that Kabupaten, Pandeglang, Lampung Selatan and Serang were the worst hit.

As of 4.30am (West Indonesian Time), 20 deaths were reported, 165 injured, two missing and tens of buildings damaged.

The tsunami occurred at 9.27pm yesterday (10.27pm Malaysian time). — Bernama