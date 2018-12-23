Clippers topple NBA West-leading Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray moves the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley during their NBA games in Los Angeles December 22, 2018. — Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — Danilo Gallinari and Tobias Harris scored 21 points apiece yesterday as the Los Angeles Clippers handed the Denver Nuggets their worst defeat of the NBA season, 132-111.

The Nuggets hadn’t lost by more than 10 points this season as they worked their way to the top of the Western Conference.

But they saw their four-game winning streak ended by a Clippers team that coach Doc Rivers said may have turned in its most complete performance of the season.

“I just thought our tempo set the tone,” Rivers said. “Our pace tonight, maybe as good as I’ve seen. We never stopped. Pace is not sprinting. Pace is just continued movement, spacing and play, and I thought we did it throughout the game tonight.”

Montrezl Harrell added 20 points off the bench for the Clippers, who out-scored Denver 80-50 in the paint.

Serbian forward Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 19 points before he was tossed in the third quarter when he received two quick technicals for arguing a foul call.

Jamal Murray added 18 points and Monte Morris chipped in 15, but without Jokic the Nuggets could find no way back.

At 21-10, the Nuggets found themselves just half a game ahead of two-time defending champions Golden State and Oklahoma City, with both of those teams in action later yesterday. — AFP