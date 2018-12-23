Who is responsible for security in public spaces?

DECEMBER 23 — So a robot was deployed to enhance security at Hougang MRT station. A 1.6 metre-tall, relatively autonomous (there’s still a manned centre overseeing things), 4-wheeled camera and sensor-packed CPU-powered machine navigating the halls and walkways of the station looking for suspicious activity.

For now, it’s a one-off test but soon such robots may be deployed across Singapore.

While they are for our security, I do find the thought of a nation patrolled by AI-driven law enforcement machines slightly disconcerting.

Probably a hangover from watching Terminator movies as a child but still... are we really ready for the rise of the security machines?

Ready or not, security in general is being beefed up across Singapore.

Enhanced screening has been introduced across several MRT stations with airport-style metal detectors and X-ray machines. Not everyone is being screened but security officers have been conducting random checks.

Again, it’s all in the name of security and security is incredibly important.

Singapore, in particular, has a strong track record. We have not fallen victim to the sort of attacks that have taken place across Europe and America and that you even see occasionally in Australia and Japan.

That sense of security is part of our national brand and delivers real economic benefits.

Businesses, travellers, families want to be in Singapore because it’s safe. But at the end of the day, it’s always about balance.

Do robo-cops and scanners raise our security enough to be worth the extra hassle and cost?

Remember that we are already equipped with a well-resourced police force and a huge network of security cameras everywhere especially at transport nodes.

Personally, I am not a fan of scans deployed at random. I believe despite what’s said about randomisation, these tend to manifest implicit bias i.e. men with beards tend to get stopped an awful lot and innocent-looking old ladies get relatively little attention.

To me there are better ways to detect would-be perpetrators than randomised checks.

And law enforcement agencies know this very well which is why intelligence gathering, surveillance and early warnings are such priorities.

I also think the awareness of fellow passengers and ordinary station staff (not just security staff) are often decisive factors. The people who work at the station day in, day out know better than anyone what is normal and what is abnormal behaviour and no amount of robo-cops will be substitutes for everyday vigilance.

To me, that’s the problem with extensive and highly-visible state-led security efforts; people will begin to think of MRT stations and bus stops like they think of airports.

Hermetically sealed spaces where security is provided by hoards of marshals and officials. But this isn’t the case. Bus-stops, MRT stations etc are true public spaces and the prime responsibility for their security lies with the public.

The most important factor is trust. Citizens need to trust police and law enforcement agencies — so they share tips and suspicions with confidence.

Too many robot officers and delays caused by metal detectors etc sometimes have the opposite effect — creating distance between people and officers.

They can make people frustrated and more suspicious of law enforcement creating an us vs them mentality.

Ultimately, it is all about balance.

*This is the personal opinion of the columnist.