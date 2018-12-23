Datuk businessman’s home broken into, suffers losses of more than RM100,000

KUANTAN, Dec 22 — A businessman with the title “Datuk” suffered losses of more than RM100,000 when his house in Damansara here was broken into by two men last December 6.

The 31-year-old businessman said he only realised his house was broken into last Wednesday when he returned to the house after being away in Kuala Lumpur on business for two months.

“From the footage of the closed-circuit television recording (CCTV), the two suspects stopped in front of the house and then broke into the premises by climbing the gate and prising the door,”he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said a Porsche car, which was left in the garage at the house, was also damaged, and also three CCTVs which were installed at the premises.

Among items missing were a handphone and 15 watches, he said, adding that his wife had lodged a police report on the break-in at the Kuantan district police headquarters last Thursday.

However, Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali could not be contacted to confirm the matter. — Bernama