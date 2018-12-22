Asking for own minister’s resignation not smart, says Syed Saddiq’s deputy in PH Youth

DAP Youth chief Howard Lee Chuan How called on PH leaders today to talk with one another either face to face or through internal party channels. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — DAP Youth chief Howard Lee has called on Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders today to talk with one another either face to face or through internal party channels.

In an open letter to PH leaders, the PH Youth deputy chief also chided any public call to get the coalition’s own minister to step down as not a smart move, and is not in the spirit of solidarity and democracy.

“Enough of the posturing, chest puffing, and grandstanding. All of this started with a lack of communication within the coalition. Regardless of whose fault it is, the root cause must be addressed,” Lee said in a statement.

“Openly asking for one of our own minister’s resignation is neither smart nor in the spirit of solidarity and democracy,” he added.

“Engaging in a tit-for-tat through the media certainly does not endear our parties to a wider audience of support. Attacking leaders of our coalition partners may earn a few claps from friends, but it is no material proof that we are any more principled.”

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who is also PH Youth chief, has recently publicly backed his wing’s call for fellow minister P. Waytha Moorthy to resign, breaking collective ministerial responsibility.

Lee today echoed his party senior Lim Kit Siang’s call for cease fire, saying any friendly fire is neither productive nor helpful for the larger agenda of reform.

The Iskandar Puteri MP has earlier today urged his fellow PH leaders to first consult their own parties and get approvals before making any public attack against fellow coalition leaders.

Lee also urged PH leaders to train their guns at the root cause of the problems Malaysians are facing, reminding that Malaysians currently need leadership first and foremost.

“It should be nothing less than the following three key agendas: improve the livelihood and reduce the burden of the people especially the B40, freeing Malaysians from shackles of the middle income trap, and preparing Malaysian youths for the post 4th industrial revolution economy of tomorrow with training and education that is fit for it,” he added.