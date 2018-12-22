Stop public bickering and focus on economy, Anwar urges Pakatan leaders

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has chided some PH leaders, including those from his own party PKR, for airing out their dirty laundry in the public. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has chided some Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, including those from his own party PKR, for airing out their dirty laundry in the public.

The PKR president reminded the component parties that the public is always watching them, and the coalition only has limited space and opportunity to prove its worth to the nation.

“Open discord, whether between or within parties must be stopped immediately. At the same time, I urge for PH consensus to be strengthened through party channels,” he said in a statement.

Anwar also urged PH leaders to focus towards economic growth and improving the society’s comfort.

“Leaders should calm the situation down and turn away from negative statements,” he said.

Anwar’s remarks tonight came amid a public tussle between several PKR leaders over issues such as nepotism and favouritism, and the meeting between his daughter Nurul Izzah Anwar and Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin.

In addition to that, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has also publicly backed his wing’s call for fellow minister P. Waytha Moorthy to resign, breaking collective ministerial responsibility.

Several PH leaders have also spoken up against PPBM accepting former Umno lawmakers and members, amid allegations of a possible “grand design” aimed at toppling Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Prior to Anwar, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has earlier today urged his fellow PH leaders to first consult their own parties and get approvals before making any public attack against fellow coalition leaders.

The veteran statesman also called for all PH leaders to cease and desist any attacks, and agree to a standard operating procedure to express their criticism or attacks against their comrades.