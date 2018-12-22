Local elections Western concept? Then let’s follow Indonesia, Maria Chin says

Maria Chin Abdullah said it was time Malaysia looked to how its neighbours had managed to hold local council elections. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah has hit back at Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s criticism of local council elections as a Western concept, explaining that there are many models that can be chosen to be used in Malaysia.

Following accusations by the Islamist party president that local elections will allegedly only benefit the ethnic Chinese, Maria gave the example of neighbouring country Indonesia.

“It is time we take a leaf from some of our Asian neighbours, such as Indonesia, which have been able to find a way to hold local council elections in an inclusive and democratic manner,” Maria said in a statement.

She said terming the third vote as a Western concept is purely done to silence dissent and ignore the problem of inefficiencies, lack of transparency and poor governance standards that exist in some councils.

“Some have adopted the attitude that they are appointed and accountable only to their political masters. These in some instances have bred discrimination and strengthened patronage which may give rise to ‘little Napoleons’,” she added.

Instead, she said local elections increase accountability and responsibilities for local council authorities, in addition to differentiating the different roles between other elected representatives such as MPs and state assemblymen.

She said the right to elect council leaders, councillors and mayors is aimed at having representatives who are held to higher standards so they can deliver and act in the interests of voters.

"Our Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has already said her ministry will study the matter and present their findings in 2021,” she said.

"Therefore I urge PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to contribute constructively towards the government’s efforts in finding the most suitable local election model that can benefit all Malaysians and end institutionalising patronage and abuse of power.

Pakatan Harapan had pledged to restore local council elections as part of its reform and transparency drive, but Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad rejected the idea claiming it may end up causing racial strife in the country as the needs of urban and rural communities differ greatly.

Hardline Malay-Muslim groups opposed Putrajaya’s plan to bring back local council elections, claiming such a system would allow more non-Malays and non-Muslims to hold power in the country.

Despite such concerns, DAP MP Ong Kian Ming asserted that with the overwhelming Bumiputera population in all but six cities nationwide, policy-making and local government representation would remain firmly in the hands of Malays and Muslims.