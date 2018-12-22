UAE embassy, foundation donate to four Rohingya schools

UAE ambassador to Malaysia Khalid Granim Mohamad Al-Ghaith (left) and Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar (2nd left) hand out school bags and uniforms to Mohd Yasin Abdul Hakim (2nd right) and Mohd Altaf Azmel Husin (right). — Picture by Wong Sai Wan

AMPANG, Dec 22 — The Khalifa Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, through the United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy here, donated today a total of RM250,000 in support of humanitarian aid programme for four Rohingya schools.

A total of 250 pupils from four schools — Madrasah Abu Bakar Sidik in Pandan Indah, Madrasah Darul Quran from Kampung Desa Pahlawan, Madrasah Kg Pandan and Ethnic Rohingya Committee of Arakan Malaysia in Seri Kembangan — each received a school bag, two sets of school uniforms, a pair of shoes and socks, a T-shirt and other items.

A total of RM100,000 was contributed to prepare the Rohingya students to attend school next year.

They received the school bags from former Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Special Envoy to Myanmar Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar and UAE ambassador to Malaysia Khalid Granim Mohammad Al-Ghaith at SK Agama Kg Melayu here.

Another RM150,000 will be allocated for the renovation, electrical equipment and appliances for the schools.

Syed Hamid, in his speech, praised the UAE Embassy for the donation and said he would continue to speak on Rohingya issues.

Meanwhile, Khalid Granim said the donation is a continuation of the humanitarian assistance for Rohingya refugees in Malaysia.

UAE has been helping the Rohingya refugees in Malaysia since 2015 and the Khalifa Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has donated a total of US$1 million (RM4.18 million) so far, with the donation distributed in four phases.

“This round, we decide to focus on education and we will continue to provide assistance to Rohingya schools in 2019,” said Khalid Granim.

UAE provided medical equipment, medicine and vehicles in a joint venture with Malaysia for Rohingya in Cox Bazar refugee camp in Bangladesh.

For the fifth consecutive year, UAE ranks first as the largest international donor of Official Development Aid, relative to its national income, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Shawah Hamid, who runs Madrasah Kg Pandan, said 35 Rohingya children aged four to 14 are taught by four teachers in the school free of charge.

The school relies on donations from well-wishers to teach Rohingya children.