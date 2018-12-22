Ministry to promote Malaysia as eco-tourism site, says deputy minister

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture of Malaysia Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said the ministry is actively promoting Malaysia as an eco-tourism destination. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

BALIK PULAU, Dec 22 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry is actively promoting Malaysia as an eco-tourism destination, especially among visitors who love the environment.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik said Malaysia’s tourism strength was not only based on its eco-tourism products but the destinations offered were also relatively cheap, safe and accessible.

“The effort to intensify tourist arrivals for the eco-tourism segment is not only being focussed on bigger nations but also includes neighbouring countries such as Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, although not on a large scale.

“Malaysia has a lot of interesting places for the eco-tourism sector and I believe it is in the interest of not only tourists in the country, but also from outside the country who want to see the beauty of the environment as well as its tranquillity, away from the bustle of the city,” he said.

He said this after a visit to Boulder Valley Glamping in Teluk Bahang, here today.

Muhammad Bakhtiar, who is also the Balik Pulau MP, said the 24-acre Boulder Valley Glamping was among the latest eco-tourism attractions in Malaysia and the first glamping (a style of camping with amenities) in Penang that is now popular.

He said he believed Boulder Valley Glamping with 24 chalets and a special camping area would become a tourist destination for foreigners because it was an ideal holiday location that was green and peaceful.

“From Nov 24, the place has been receiving good feedback from especially tourists from the eco-tourism segment, I’m confident it will continue to be one of the best eco-tourism sites” he said of the place which was built over the last five years with a cost of RM24 million.

Meanwhile, he hoped the proposed construction of a hotel in the Bukit Bendera area could be made like the Boulder Valley Glamping so that it could retain the beauty and greenery of the surroundings. — Bernama