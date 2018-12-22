Man in a car plunges to death into a ravine near Pitas

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 22 — A man died after his car plunged into a 20-meter deep ravine at Jalan Rosob Dandun, near Pitas, this morning, according to the state Fire And Rescue Department.

The department said in a statement the 34-year-old victim, Jelmen Atan was pronounced dead at the scene of the mishap by a medical officer before being taken to the hospital for further action.

A rescue team from Kota Marudu Fire Station was rushed to the scene located 50 kilometres away after receiving a distress call at 8.31am. — Bernama