In Mecca, Azmin prays for Dr M’s longevity

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (centre) pictured with his family in front of Kaabah in Mecca. — Picture via Twitter/Mohamed Azmin Ali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today he has prayed in Mecca for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be granted the best of health and strength to continue leading the country.

On his Twitter account, the economic affairs minister also said he prayed for Malaysia to stay peaceful and prosperous under the prime minister’s administration.

“I pray for the country of Malaysia to remain peaceful, prosperous and respected under the administration and leadership of @chedetofficial as the prime minister of Malaysia,” he posted, tagging Dr Mahathir.

“I also pray in front of the Kaabah for Allah SWT to grant Tun @chedetofficial with the best of health and strength to lead the people and nation of Malaysia.”

Earlier on Twitter, Azmin had announced he has completed the minor pilgrimage of umrah in at the Muslim holy site, and is on his way home.

Alhamdulillah selesai menyempurnakan ibadat Umrah dan Ziarah. Kini dalam perjalanan pulang ke Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/VWmjHbjsjt — Mohamed Azmin Ali (@AzminAli) 22 December 2018

Kaabah, or Kaaba, is a structure at the centre of Islam’s most important mosque Masjidil Haram, and is the most sacred site in the faith. Muslims pray in the direction of Kaabah, perform the pilgrimage ritual of circumambulating it.

Back home, Jasin Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) parliamentary co-ordinator Khairuddin Abu Hassan has sounded the alarm of a possible “grand design” aimed at toppling Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

This comes as Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul was quoted saying that Dr Mahathir, who is PPBM chairman, seemed uncertain of what to do after toppling Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the 14th general election, and instead, spent his time overseas.