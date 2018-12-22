Zahid’s portrait already out of Umno meeting room, as office cleared?

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan chairs an Umno Supreme Council meeting in Kuala Lumpur December 21, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The portrait of Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi appeared to have been taken off from the wall of the Umno Supreme Council meeting room, even as he remains the party president.

During the meeting chaired by acting president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, a photograph by Malay Mail yesterday showed that the portrait was conspicuously missing from behind the president’s chair where it used to hang.

However, Malaysiakini reported today that Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman has denied that Zahid’s portrait was removed.

According to the Pasir Salak MP, a viral photograph that pointed out the removal has been edited.

A check with Malay Mail archives showed that the portrait of Zahid in a red baju Melayu, sporting a black songkok, was previously there.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi chairs an Umno supreme council meeting at the party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

This comes as a source told Malaysiakini that Zahid has already emptied out his office at party headquarters in Dato Onn Tower, despite officially still holding the position.

The source was quoted revealing that Zahid collected his personal belongings at the office immediately after announcing the handover to Mohamad on Tuesday.

He reportedly said the decision was made on his own without any pressure for others.

“Zahid cleared out his personal belongings [at Umno president’s office] after he made the announcement to hand over his duties to Tok Mat,” the source was quoted saying, referring to Mohamad’s moniker.

“[Zahid] said it is okay [to clear out his office] because the decision has already been made.”

On Thursday, Umno also announced vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob will perform the functions of deputy president to Mohamad.

Zahid had announced his decision as an attempt to prevent more Umno lawmakers and members to quit the party.