High drama at hotel as two cleaners left hanging precariously (VIDEO)

A Fire and Rescue Department personnel helps the victim. — Picture courtesy of the Fire and Rescue Dept

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — There was high drama when a gondola carrying two men to clean a tall hotel building in Persiaran KLCC suffered a technical glitch today.

In the incident, which happened at about 10.30am, one of the victims was left hanging precariously in his harness on the 33rd floor of the hotel while the other was trapped in the gondola at the first floor.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said in a statement that the two Nepali men, in their 30s, were rescued at 11.49am.

“The Fire Brigade team used the ascending technique to conduct the rescue operation, where we lifted the first victim to the 34th floor through an access space.

“The second victim was rescued using the aerial ladder platform,” said the statement, adding that 13 personnel from the Jalan Tun Razak and Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue stations rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 10.57am. — Bernama