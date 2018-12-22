Kedah deputy speaker: Need for laws to act against families who keep OKU kids away from public

LANGKAWI, Dec 22 — Existing laws that affect people with special needs (OKU) will have to be reviewed for action to be taken against families who hide and keep them away from the society.

Kedah State Assembly deputy speaker Juhari Bulat said today such provisions were stringent measures which would take away the stigma and embarrassment of having a child or a family member who is an OKU.

He was speaking at an event organised by PKB Hotel Management and Services Sdn Bhd with the Langkawi Association of Parents with Special Needs Children.

About 120 special needs children and their family members attended the event which was one of the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. The company is a subsidiary of Permodalan Kedah Bhd.

Juhari, who is also the company chairman and Ayer Hangat state assemblyman, said the event provided a platform for parents and families of special needs children in the island to share their experiences.

Motivation and therapy talks on caring for such children, were among the activities held during the day-long ceremony held at Adya Hotel Langkawi. — Bernama