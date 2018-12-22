Speaker: Parliament seating arrangement will change if MPs jump ship

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof speaks to Malay Mail at his office in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BATU PAHAT, Dec 22 — The seating arrangement of the Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat is likely to change if there are indeed Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs who jump ship, according to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said the change of the seating order could only be done upon receiving official notice but he had yet to receive any notice regarding the matter from the MPs.

Mohamad said the Parliament did not know whether there are MPs who left their party to be independent MPs or joining any component parties of Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

“I myself only know of this ‘jumping ship’ news from newspapers and the social media, but none of them had tendered their notices.

“And if it’s true, we are still waiting for the notice, the seating rearrangement will be done in the near future,” he told reporters at the Parliamentary Outreach Programme at Jubli Intan Batu Pahat Hall, here today.

Also present were Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker and Batu Pahat MP Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon, State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kayat, state Information, Cooperative Entrepreneurship and Creative Economic Development Committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali and Parit Sulong MP who is also Wanita Umno chief Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad.

On the Parliamentary Outreach Programme that was held for the first time, Mohamad Ariff said it was aimed at raising awareness and understanding on Parliament among the people, especially from the rural areas.

“This program would provide an opportunity for the people to meet and greet the Dewan Rakyat Speaker and his deputies.

“It targets the participation from residents of Batu Pahat and its surrounding areas in particular students from schools and institutes of higher learning,” he added.

He said that the second of such program would be held in Teluk Intan, Perak before being brought to other parliamentary constituencies nationwide. — Bernama