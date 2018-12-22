Kit Siang: Get own party’s green light before attacking other Pakatan leaders

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has urged his fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to first consult their own parties and get approvals before making any public attack against fellow coalition leaders. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang has urged his fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders to first consult their own parties and get approvals before making any public attack against fellow coalition leaders.

The veteran statesman also called for all PH leaders to cease and desist any attacks, and agree to a standard operating procedure (SOP) to express their criticism or attacks against their comrades.

“I call on all Pakatan Harapan leaders to stop making any overt attacks on leaders of other Pakatan Harapan parties without first discussing and getting green light from their own parties,” Lim said in a statement.

“If such a SOP does not work out satisfactorily, the PH Presidential Council should step in to work out a more satisfactory mechanism for PH leaders to express their concerns and dissatisfaction whether of speech or performance of leaders from other PH leaders, so that the objective of PH to build a New Malaysia is not in any way compromised.”

The Iskandar Puteri MP’s call came after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman defended himself for backing his wing’s call for minister P. Waytha Moorthy to resign

Syed Saddiq has since said he is ready to face any action over his call, claiming he did not enter politics just to “play safe” or be a “yes man” or just to keep silent or turn a deaf ear to the public’s voice.

In response, Lim’s fellow DAP MP Ramkarpal Singh chastised Syed Saddiq making a “highly irresponsible” demand by opposing collective ministerial responsibility that requires every minister to publicly back every Cabinet decision.

Prior to that, Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy had also criticised Syed Saddiq, saying the call insulted Dr Mahathir’s wisdom in his selection of his Cabinet.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has yet to decide on Waytha’s fate, following pressure from various quarters for the latter to be sacked.

Dr Mahathir said he is satisfied with the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman’s performance as minister, echoing his previous defence for Waytha.