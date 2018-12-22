Land scam victims to file suit against property law firm

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — More than 10 victims who had been duped into buying Malay reserve land at unbelievably cheap price will file a suit against a property law firm.

Lawyer Bhavanash Sharma said the victims were believed to have bought the reserve land for as low as RM60,000 from a real estate company.

According to the lawyer one of the victims had bought the plot of land as far back as 2013.

“The victim, a teacher felt she had been deceived because after two years there were no further news on the land which was said to be located at Tanah Mukim in Dengkil,” he told a press conference here today.

“As no follow-up news were received and various excuses were given each time she asked on the status of the purchase, the victim requested to cancel the purchase contract,” he said adding that two police reports have been lodged.

He said over 100 buyers have been deceived by the property law firm and some of the victims have engaged his services to bring the case to court and to get their money back.

He said a trader had filed a lawsuit against the real estate company and several lawyers of a property law firm, to recover money which had been paid as well as other losses related to the land purchase.

“Last Thursday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court allowed the plaintiff to file a suit after his lawyer succeeded in proving that fraud and negligence were involved in the case,” he said.

He added that the defendants were ordered to pay the plaintiff RM66,000, general damages of RM26,400, aggravated and exemplary damages totalling RM150,000, and RM40,000 as costs. — Bernama