Health Ministry confirms 21 chilli samples contained pesticide residues

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) has confirmed that 21 chilli samples in the market did not comply with the standards under the Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985 relating to pesticide residues.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said MOH’s Food Safety and Quality Division had been monitoring imported chillies at the country’s borders and local markets.

“The monitoring had started since January, a total of 503 chilli samples including chillies from Vietnam have been analysed and the result found 21 samples (4.2 per cent) did not comply with the Food Act 1983 and Food Regulations 1985 requirements relating to pesticide residues.

“Enforcement actions have already been taken. MOH will continue to monitor vegetables including chillies to ensure compliance with the act,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Noor Hisham said all imported foods were subject to the law and it was the responsibility of the related parties to ensure compliance with legislation.

He explained that failure to comply with the regulations is an offence and if convicted, shall be liable to imprisonment for a term not up to three years or a fine or both.

The public with concerns about food safety issues may contact the nearest District Health Office or the state’s Health Department or through the MOH website http://moh.spab.gov.my or Food Safety and Quality division’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq.

Yesterday, a local newspaper reported that smuggled red chilli from Vietnam was found to be sold nation-wide despite the government’s suspension of the import permit (IP) on the commodity since September 14. — Bernama