Minister: Govt allocates RM164.78m for rubber smallholders

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The government is allocating RM164.78 million under the monsoon season aid scheme (BMT) to be distributed to 274,639 rubber smallholders registered with the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda).

The recipients comprise 255,997 smallholders owning less than 2.5 hectares of land under rubber and 18,642 rubber tappers working for landowners.

“They will be paid RM600 in two stages — RM300 at the end of the year and another RM300 early next year,” Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said in a statement today.

Azmin said his ministry is determined to continue to uphold the wellbeing and welfare of settlers and rubber smallholders in order to promote inclusive economic development.

“The government is aware that rubber tappers and rubber smallholders are directly affected by the drop in global rubber prices. This situation is worsened by the monsoon season, which is affecting their economic activities,” he said. — Bernama