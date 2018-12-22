DAP MP: Blaming Waytha for temple riots akin to blaming Syed Saddiq for football loss

DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh has chided Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today over the latter’s call for fellow minister P. Waytha Moorthy to resign, saying such a call should come from the prime minister, not him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — DAP’s Ramkarpal Singh has chided Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman today over the latter’s call for fellow minister P. Waytha Moorthy to resign, saying such a call should come from the prime minister, not him.

The Bukit Gelugor MP said the youth and sports minister’s demand was “highly irresponsible” by opposing collective ministerial responsibility that requires every minister to publicly back every Cabinet decision.

“I personally feel that to suggest that Waytha Moorthy ought to be solely blamed for the Seafield issue and, therefore, ought to resign is, as correctly pointed out by some netizens, akin to demanding Syed Saddiq’s resignation for Malaysia’s loss to Vietnam in the recently concluded AFF Championships.

“Surely, this is going a bit too far,” Ramkarpal said in a statement.

Ramkarpal said Waytha is not beyond reproach and the public can criticise the minister in charge of unity and social wellbeing, but the Parliamentary convention is that a government is collectively responsible for its decisions.

“If at all Waytha Moorthy is to be reprimanded, such reprimand ought to come from the prime inister and not his fellow ministers,” he said.

“Moreover, such public outbursts between fellow ministers certainly do not inspire public confidence in government unity.”

Syed Saddiq has since said he is ready to face any action if his call for Waytha’s resignation is deemed wrong.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth chief said he did not enter politics just to “play safe” or be a “yes man” or just to keep silent or turn a deaf ear to the public’s voice.

Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy had previously criticised Syed Saddiq after joining his wing’s call for Waytha to resign, saying the call insulted Dr Mahathir’s wisdom in his selection of his Cabinet.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has yet to decide on Waytha’s fate, following pressure from various quarters for the latter to be sacked.

Dr Mahathir said he is satisfied with the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) chairman’s performance as minister, echoing his previous defence for Waytha.