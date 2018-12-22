Standard One to Form Five pupils to receive RM100 each to lighten parents’ load

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that pupils in Standard One to Five, who are from households with an income of less than RM3,000, will receive RM100 each in January next year. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — All pupils in Standard One to Form Five, who are from households with an income of less than RM3,000, will receive RM100 each in January next year, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said in a statement that that his minister had set aside RM328 million for the allocation under the Bantuan Awal Persekolahan (Early Schooling Aid) programme.

“The government understands and is concerned about the expenditure parents will have to pay at the start of the school session next month. The main purpose of this aid is to lighten their burden,” he said.

Lim said the government also remains committed to providing quality educational opportunities for students from all backgrounds, including necessary goods and schooling materials.