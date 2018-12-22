Iraqi PM discusses US withdrawal from Syria with Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US is still committed to fighting IS in Iraq. — AFP pic

BAGHDAD, Dec 22 — United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has assured Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi that the US is still committed to fighting Islamic State in Iraq and other areas despite its planned withdrawal of troops from Syria, the latter's office said today.

Abdul Mahdi and Pompeo discussed the withdrawal and Washington’s decision to grant Iraq a 90-day extension on a waiver from sanctions against Iran that would allow Baghdad to purchase electricity from Tehran, the Iraqi prime minister's office said in a statement. — Reuters