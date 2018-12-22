MCMC: Officers at Dennis Tan’s house to investigate frequency interference, not persecution

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has clarified that the presence of its officers at the residence of Tan Tee Beng, or Dennis Tan, in Tanjung Tokong, Penang, yesterday morning was to investigate a frequency interference issue, and not for reasons claimed by Tan.

MCMC in a statement today said the source of the interference was detected to be from a Panasonic cordless phone with the model number KX-TGA401 owned by Tan, and that the latter was informed of the matter.

“MCMC would like to advise people who own or intend to use the same phone model to contact the nearby MCMC office to avoid such disruptions which affect the quality of telecommunications services in the surrounding area.

Yesterday, Tan, who is also former Nibong Tebal MP uploaded a post on his Facebook page saying that MCMC officers had come to his house when he wasn’t at home, and claimed it to be ‘political persecution’. — Bernama