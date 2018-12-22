Seafield temple task force chairman apologises to Muhammad Adib’s family

NGO members and protestors gather at Masjid Putra demanding justice for fireman Muhammad Adib Kassim in Putrajaya December 21, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 22 ― Save Seafield Maha Mariamman task force chairman S. Ramaji today apologised to fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s family over his claim that the rescue worker was hit by a fire engine and not assaulted during the temple riot.

He said in a statement that he had made the claim during a press conference on November 28 merely to urge the police to investigate the possibility that Muhammad Adib, who died on Monday, was struck by the fire engine based on a video clip he had received.

“I never had any slightest intention to hurt the feelings of late Adib's family, friends or anyone by asking the police to include the truck video into their investigations,” Ramaji said, pointing out that there was a request for him to apologise after Adib’s death through a memorandum that was handed over to the Prime Minister’s Office yesterday.

“If I have in any way hurt their feelings, I have no regrets in apologising to a family who are in deep distress of having lost a son dedicated to his service.

“Thank you Adib for your service to fellow Malaysians. You were really a good man and I will keep you in my prayers.”

Ramaji described the riot in the temple and in its vicinity over two days as a “dark moment for our country.”

“The incident should not have happened. Nobody in anyway can and should justify those embarrassing moments. I sincerely regret what happened to Adib that has put his family in sorrow and pray for justice to prevail,” he said.

Yesterday, a large group of Muslims held a protest in Putrajaya to demand that Ramaji apologised for his claims.

They also wanted Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Unity) P. Waytha Moorthy, Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran and Selangor State Executive Councilor V. Ganabatirau to be sacked with immediate effect for comments they made in connection with the riot.

Muhammad Adib, 24, a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station, had succumbed to his injuries at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.