Tabung Haji senior officer freed after four-day remand

The suspect who is a 'Datuk' is released on MACC (pic) bail of RM10,000 with one surety. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — A senior officer of the Pilgrims Fund or Tabung Haji (TH) who was remanded four days to assist a probe into alleged corruption in the form of house renovation costing RM400,000, was released today as the remand period expired.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim granted an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to release the 48-year-old suspect who was remanded since Wednesday on MACC bail.

The suspect with a “Datuk” title was released with MACC bail of RM10,000 with one surety and was ordered to surrender his passport to the MACC.

The suspect arrived at the court here at about 10 am.

According to a source at MACC, the suspect had allegedly received gratification in the form of house renovation, costing RM400,000, in return for awarding a contractor a project to carry out the rebranding of TH branch offices costing RM15 million.

The suspect was called up by MACC on Tuesday (Dec 18) and was arrested at 8.35pm on Tuesday.

TH had, on Nov 30, lodged a police report over the misuse of TH’ monies and for misrepresentation in a corporate deal.

The was lodged against former TH chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Its former chief executive officers Tan Sri Ismee Ismail and Datuk Seri Johan Abdullah, as well as senior management officers. — Bernama