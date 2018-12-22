PPBM man claims ‘grand design’ afoot to topple Dr M

PPBM Jasin parliamentary co-ordinator Khairuddin Abu Hassan says now is the time for all in Pakatan Harapan to work hard in shouldering the responsibility of defending race, religion and country. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Jasin parliamentary co-ordinator Khairuddin Abu Hassan has sounded the alarm of a possible “grand design” aimed at toppling Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He claimed to have sniffed out the efforts by certain quarters from within Pakatan Harapan who were disappointed at not getting positions in the new government.

“Yet these individuals are but cat droppings too minor to me. It is not my intention to be arrogant but such persons are worthless, empty tin pots who can talk the talk but not walk the walk,” Khairuddin said in a fiery Facebook statement, which was attached with a news report on Kedah PKR chief Johari Abdul’s criticism against Dr Mahathir.

He warned these unnamed individuals to not make baseless assumptions or levy excessive accusations, since their intent and motives have already been discovered.

“No matter what, now is the time for all in Pakatan Harapan to work hard in shouldering the responsibility of defending race, religion and country.

“We have only just won the 14th general election, now is not the time to bicker for positions. We each have our role to play, so do not let negative incidents of the past repeat themselves,” Khairuddin said.

He excoriated those who sought to bring about the downfall of Dr Mahathir, who is PPBM chairman, warning them not to misbehave.

“The Prime Minister is working day and night to restore the country damaged by kleptocracy, and he needs support from all sides.

“This is not his task alone. It is the collective duty and responsibility from all within PH. Do not be insolent in thinking Tun Dr Mahathir is out of the country on holiday for he does so to win back the world's confidence so the country can be developed again,” Khairuddin said.

Arguing that Dr Mahathir did not make decisions by himself but did so based on collective consensus, he said he is more than prepared to fight against those who would betray the dreams and hopes of the rakyat borne by the PH government.

“We cannot tolerate these parasites whatsoever, lest they become cancerous bacteria which could decimate the nation and rakyat.

“I fear no man but God, and I will struggle for truth. Once I begin, I will fight unto the death or until the enemy is destroyed,” he said.

Utusan Online had yesterday quoted Johari as saying that Dr Mahathir, who is PPBM chairman, seemed uncertain of what to do after toppling Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the 14th general election, and instead, spent his time overseas.

He urged Dr Mahathir to stop playing up the alleged misappropriation of government funds by Najib, who was the former prime minister and Barisan Nasional president, as Najib has already been charged in court.

“Say something more positive, but unfortunately nothing. The rakyat is asking what’s next. They certainly want something progressive but they cannot see the direction clearly,” Johari said in the report.