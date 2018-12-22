The fashion brands that went big on beauty in 2018

A screenshot of Ohii Beauty’s Instagram page.

NEW YORK, Dec 22 ― The beauty business is booming, and some of the biggest fashion labels in the industry hopped on the bandwagon this year, with the launch of in-house cosmetics lines. We take stock of five of the biggest.

Zara

Spanish fashion stalwart Zara stepped into the beauty arena this month with the launch of a 20-piece lipstick collection in the UK. The series included 12 lipsticks and eight liquid lipsticks, with shades ranging from plums and pinks to deep reds and offering a velvety, matte finish.

Topshop

British fashion chain Topshop brought back its ‘Topshop Beauty' brand this fall, to the delight of fans. The new-and-improved line hit the shelves in November, offering eyeshadows, lip products, eyeliners, primers, blushes, bronzers, brushes and much more.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters made a play for the beauty market back in September, when it unveiled “Ohii”, an in-house series spanning skincare, bodycare and colour cosmetics products. The Instagrammable line is packaged simply in minimalist white containers with dashes of baby blue, yellow and pink.

GCDS

Italian label GCDS (an acronym for “God Can't Destroy Streetwear”) made waves with a four-piece lipstick collection that came out in November. The four bullet lip products include two bold lipsticks in matte red and sparkling pink, a clear lip balm and a pH-reactive green color that transforms into a natural cherry tone when applied complete the lineup.

Charlotte Russe

US label Charlotte Russe made its move on the beauty sector back in April, with the launch of a 19-piece colour cosmetics line for eyes, lips and face. Colourful mascara, pastel nail polishes and sunset-hued palettes made this one thoroughly irresistible collection. ― AFP-Relaxnews