Labuan marine police thwart attempt to smuggle in booze

LABUAN, Dec 22 ― An attempt by several people to smuggle in contraband alcoholic drinks (Anchor Beer) this morning came to an unexpected end when a Labuan Marine Police patrol caught up with them in Sungai Sarap Menumbok.

Although the smugglers managed to escape in a beer-laden van, they left behind contraband worth RM6, 000 and a speed boat with a Yamaha engine worth over RM190,000.

Sabah Marine Police (Region 4) commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said the patrol boat was conducting a routine operation in Labuan waters at about 1.30am when they saw a speed boat from Labuan heading towards the Menumbok sub-district on the mainland.

“We tailed them for several minutes before the speed boat stopped to unload the contraband into a van which was waiting for them. When they sensed our presence, the skipper immediately jumped into the water while the crew escaped in the van, leaving some contraband behind,” he told Bernama.

The contraband would be handed over to the Royal Malaysian Customs Department for further action. The case was being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967. ― Bernama