Get a closer look at MSI’s latest Modern PC laptop

PETALING JAYA, Dec 22 — Day two of the Malaysia IT & Electrical Appliance Expo (MITE) gets underway today.

Guests attending the expo at Mid Valley Exhibition Centre should keep their eyes on the latest Modern PC laptop brand, MSI.

Three of the brand’s laptop models that will be available for this fair are the G series, P series and PS series, offering a choice for customers with a different budget and purpose in mind.

All the models on display at the SNS Network booth (P103) in Hall 1 are powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel processor, consisting of Core i5 and i7 series.

The latest variations offer customers a device suitable for heavy video editing, gaming or designing and delivers a greater performance than previous generations in terms of 4K video editing, smoother video streaming, heavy multitasking and boost gaming.

MITE customers can also enjoy free selected Christmas gifts such as USB drive, gaming headset, keychain gaming mousepad, 1TB external hard disk, game bundle and software pack for every purchase.

The expo ends tomorrow.