LG bringing new CineBeam Laser 4K Projector to CES 2019

The new LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector will be officially unveiled at CES 2019. — Picture courtesy of LG via AFP

SEOUL, Dec 22 — At the 2019 CES consumer tech show in Las Vegas, LG will unveil its new LG CineBeam Laser 4K video projector featuring Ultra Short Throw (UST) technology for projecting large images while positioned just a few centimeters from a wall.

The device, which has already been crowned with a CES 2019 Innovation Award, follows LG's first 4K video projector, the HU80K.

Highly compact and easy to move around, it projects sharp 4K images onto any flat surface -- the wall, the floor, the ceiling. The further away from the wall it is positioned, the larger the image.

At just 5cm from a wall, it projects a 90-inch diagonal image, while at 18cm from a wall, this increases to 120 inches.

The LG CineBeam Laser 4K projector delivers 2,500 ANSI lumens and 4K UHD resolution. It features USB, ethernet and HDMI connections for access to a maximum of content. Voice commands — directed to the device's Magic Remote — can also be used to operate the projector (for instance, saying “turn off projector after the movie has finished”) or to select content (by saying “play yoga videos on YouTube”).

Price and availability for the projector will be announced at the Las Vegas show.

LG looks set to be busy at this year's CES. The South Korean tech firm will, among other things, be presenting its vision of the future of smart kitchens at the Las Vegas event.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) will run from January 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas. Click here for more details. — AFP-Relaxnews