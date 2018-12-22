Five fashionable ways to rock a bow this holiday season

Sudanese-British supermodel Alek Wek poses on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2018 in London on December 10, 2018. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 22 ― Bows are about as festive an accessory as it gets, and they have seen a major fashion revival this year. Here are five celebrity-approved ways to adopt the trend this holiday season.

The hair ribbon

The Duchess of Cambridge delighted fashion editors all over the world this winter by stepping out more than once sporting a playful velvet ribbon, tied neatly into a bow, in her signature bouncy ponytail. The look, which treads the line between girly and elegant, is one of the easiest and most effective ways to incorporate the trend into a holiday outfit.

The belt

We have seen a plethora of bow-belts on the red carpets this year ― with one of the most striking recent examples coming courtesy of supermodel Arizona Muse, whose appearance at the Fashion Awards 2018 in London earlier this month featured an extremely festive red sash belt.

The shoes

More royal bow inspiration comes via the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who has demonstrated something of a weakness for bow-adorned shoes over the past year. Her go-to favourite is an Aquazzura pump that features a delicate bow detail at the ankle, in a modest yet pretty nod to the trend.

The neckline

Whether it's a breezy chiffon scarf or a well-placed brooch, bows make ideal neckline adornments. French actress Marion Cotillard shows how to put a very modern spin on the look, sporting a minimalist, yet striking, bow on the neckline of this red-carpet gown.

The dress

Of course, if minimalism isn't your thing, then you can always take a leaf out of supermodel Alek Wek's book and make the bow your entire outfit. See the elaborate mini-dress, complete with a hot pink bow train, that the star wore to the Fashion Awards 2018, for further inspiration. ― AFP-Relaxnews