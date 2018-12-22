Syed Saddiq makes no apologies for call for Waytha's resignation

Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said that he did not enter politics just to ‘play safe’ or be a ‘yes man’ or just to keep silent or turn a deaf ear to the people’s voice. — Picture by Choo Choo May

MUAR, Dec 22 ― Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman today said that he is ready to face any action if his call for Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy’s resignation, is deemed wrong.

The Youth and Sports Minister said that he did not enter politics just to “play safe” or be a “yes man” or just to keep silent or turn a deaf ear to the people’s voice.

“I will never apologise for speaking my mind,” he said in a statement here last night in response to Penang Deputy Chief Minister P. Ramasamy’s call for action against him for Armada’s memorandum demanding for Waytha Moorthy's resignation.

Syed Saddiq said he regretted when Armada was accused of betraying Pakatan Harapan and playing up racial sentiments and also being likened to Umno and PAS just because it voiced its opinion on the matter.

“This has nothing to do about race. It’s about agreeing to disagree, about not suppressing people’s right to freely express their viewpoints.

“So YB, don’t ever think that you can quieten me down,” he added. ― Bernama