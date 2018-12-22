Muhammad Adib’s name inscribed on Fire Dept’s ‘Fallen Heroes’ monument

The late Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim was honoured in the Fire and Rescue Department Monument of Fallen Heroes located at the Central Region Fire and Rescue Academy in Kuala Kubu Baru. — Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 ― The name of Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the firefighter who died from injuries sustained in the riots at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya on November 27, was yesterday honoured in the Fire and Rescue Department Monument of Fallen Heroes located at the Central Region Fire and Rescue Academy in Kuala Kubu Baru.

The academy’s commandant Md Ali Ismail said the name of Muhammad Adib was placed at the monument in a Red Hero Appreciation ceremony to commemorate the service and sacrifice of the late fireman to the country.

He said Muhammad Adib was a symbol of sacrifice and struggle of every fireman.

“Muhammad Adib is like a hero to us who fought to the end of his life. As such the name of Muhammad Adib would be etched in the hearts of all Malaysians especially for us donning the same uniform as him.

“The monument is symbol of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) as well as the academy to remember our fallen heroes in perpetuity,” he said in a statement.

Md Ali said the idea of a monument was inspired by JBPM director-general Datuk Muhamad Hamdan Wahid and was built by Science and Firefighting Diploma students and was officiated by Muhammad Hamdan in September.

“Twenty three firefighters who died in the course of duty throughout the country recorded since 1993 had their names immortalised at this monument,” he said. ― Bernama