The Flaming Lips have covered 'Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy,' initially performed by David Bowie and Bing Crosby. — Courtesy of flaminglips/Youtube

LOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — The American band have shared a video of their cover of the Christmas medley, Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy, previously performed by David Bowie and Bing Crosby.

The band released a psychedelic video to accompany the cover. The Flaming Lips have released several compilations this year, including Scratching the Door, Seeing the Unseeable and Greatest Hits Vol.1.

Their latest album, Oczy Mlody was released in January 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews