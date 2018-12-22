BSN settles balance of Adib’s car loan

Members of the public pay their last respects to Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) today announced that it would help in settling the balance of the car loan of late fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

BSN said in a statement that based on the principles of corporate social responsibility, the financial institution wanted to help in easing the burden of the late fireman’s family.

“The late fireman had just bought the car with a loan from BSN. The car is kept in his village for use after his wedding,” the statement said.

Adib, 24, who served as a member of the Emergency Service Aid Unit (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at about 9.41pm last Monday after he was believed to have been assaulted in a rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor on November 27.

Adib was laid to rest at the Muslim Cemetery of the As-Saadah Mosque Congregation members in Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah at about 1.45pm on Tuesday. — Bernama