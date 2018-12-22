PM: Learning English won’t make you less Malay or Malaysian

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad shakes hands with guests during Sultan Abdul Hamid College’s (SAHC) annual dinner in Kuala Lumpur December 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Malaysians should not fear losing their identity by learning English which is essential for the country to progress, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir pointed out that Malaysians were once well-known internationally for their mastery of the English language.

“I would like to remind everyone that English is not the language of English people only, English is now a universal language, it is also the language of knowledge.

“If you want to acquire knowledge, you have to understand English because most of the new knowledge coming to us comes in English,” he said at his alma mater Sultan Abdul Hamid College’s (SAHC) annual dinner.

“It is not that we are less Malay or less Malaysian when we insist on studying of English language,” he added.

