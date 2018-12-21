For education overhaul, PM moots cutting back on religious studies

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during Sultan Abdul Hamid College’s (SAHC) annual dinner in Kuala Lumpur December 21, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad announced tonight that the overhaul of Malaysian education will diminish the current focus on religion.

Speaking at his alma mater Sultan Abdul Hamid College’s (SAHC) annual dinner, Dr Mahathir said the focus on religion has caused students ill-equipped to get jobs.

“Someone changed the curriculum in school and now national schools have become religious schools.

“They are all learning about the religion of Islam and not learning anything else. As a result, those who pass in school are not very conversant with subjects for them to get jobs,” he said.

Noting that the current school system produced many Islamic religious scholars or ulama, he said: “When you have too many ulama, they differ from each other, they mislead their followers and quarrel with each other.”

To address the problem of schools being overly-focused on religion, Dr Mahathir said the timetable and curriculum in schools would be changed.

“Because of that, we will change the timetable, we will study religion, but not all periods in one day, maybe one or two periods in a week,” he said.

“We need to introduce other subjects, because to progress, Malaysians must be well-educated, not only in reciting Quran, but also in other languages. If we don’t, we are going to be very backward,” he said.

