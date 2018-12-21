Ceiling of Rawang Toll Plaza blown off in storm

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The ceiling of the South Rawang Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading to the Guthrie Highway here, was blown off in a storm following heavy rain today.

The affected areas were the Touch N’Go lane and the Smart Tag lane.

Gombak District Police Chief, ACP Samsor Maarof said the incident occurred at about 4.30pm and did not result in any casualty.

“Following the collapse of the ceiling at the toll plaza, traffic flow was slow and under control and no police report had been lodged so far,” he said when contacted.

At the moment, he said, PLUS was in the process of cleaning and removing the parts of the ceiling that collapsed in the affected area. — Bernama