Chrome gets a native version of Paint

Yesterday, Google quietly released the Chrome Canvas web app, a tool for sketching and doodling directly within a browser. Typing ‘canvas.apps.chrome”‘ in any browser that supports WebAssembly, like Chrome or Firefox, will direct you to the simple doodle web app where you can jot down notes and make quick sketches with your finger or a compatible pen.

Your work will automatically be saved to your Google account — no need to download anything, and no operating system limitations.

When you’re finished, the sketch can be exported as a PNG.

You’ll be able to revisit your doodles on your phone, computer, or wherever else you access your Google profile.

The native Chrome OS drawing tool is quite basic for now, giving users only a handful of tool options with different widths and opacities, accompanied by a colour palette where you can select any hex tone.

For those with a Chromebook, you can install Canvas right into your app drawer just by tapping the three-dot menu and selecting ‘install Canvas’. Otherwise, you can access Canvas by copying and pasting ‘canvas.apps.chrome’ on any computer. — AFP-Relaxnews