Key US inflation index slows sharply in Nov as income rises

There was a larger increase in spending, which rose 0.4 per cent in the month, but that too was less than expected. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 — The most-closely watched measure of US inflation slowed sharply in November, even as wages and spending increased, albeit by less than expected, according to government data released today.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, was 1.8 per cent higher than in November 2017, back below the Fed’s 2.0 per cent target, the Commerce Department reported.

The slowdown in November was largely due to a drop in energy prices, but even excluding the volatile food and fuel categories, the index slowed to 1.9 per cent year-over-year.

The rate peaked at 2.4 per cent in July, but slowed to 2.0 per cent in October, and continued to downward.

The Fed raised the benchmark lending rate on Wednesday, the fourth increase this year, as it has tried to get ahead of an inflation spurt that has yet to materialise.

Personal income increased 0.2 per cent last month compared to October, amid an equal increase in wages and salaries, the report said. But that was less than economists had forecast.

There was a larger increase in spending, which rose 0.4 per cent in the month, but that too was less than expected.

Expenditures are 2.8 per cent higher than November 2017. — AFP