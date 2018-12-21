Malaysian Athletics Union to issue guidelines for marathon organisers

Evelyn Ang’s husband Dennis Loo (right) with her brother Arthur (second right) at the DBKL crematorium in Cheras March 4, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Malaysian Athletics Union (MAU) will issue guidelines for the organisation of marathon events in the country to prevent any untoward incidents from occurring.

MAU president Datuk Karim Ibrahim said the guidelines would be submitted to the Sports Commissioner for approval.

“Certain parties accuse us of asking for money from organisers (to sanction their events) but the money collected is used for athletes’ development programmes. If they feel it is a burden, then I advise them not to organise marathon events,” he told a press conference here today.

There have been several cases of marathon runners being killed in accidents during races. In one of the incidents, Evelyn Ang Gek Suan, 44, died after she was reportedly hit by a car during the Klang City International Marathon in 2017.

Meanwhile, MAU vice-president Datuk R. Annamalai said under the new guidelines, marathon organisers would have to pay “guarantee fees” to MAU to support their events.

He said the organisers would have to pay US$3,000 (RM12,614) for races involving 10km and below and open to Malaysians only.

The other breakdowns are as follow:

More than 10km to 21km (US$5,000);

Half marathon or full marathon (21km and above) and involving 3,000 runners or less (US$10,000);

Half marathon or full marathon (21km and above) and involving more than 3,000 runners (US$15,000);

Marathons with foreign runners and involving more than 3,000 participants (US$20,000); and

Marathons with foreign runners and involving less than 3,000 runners (RM12 per participant). — Bernama