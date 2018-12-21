DPM reminds public to stay calm, let law take its course after fireman’s death

Family members pay their last respects to Muhammad Adib Muhammad Kassim at the As-Saadah Mosque in Alor Setar December 18, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

ALOR SETAR, Dec 21 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail once again reminded the public to stay calm and let the justice system handle and punish the perpetrators who caused the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

The reminder was conveyed through her special aide Ameer Ali Vali Mohamed, who visited and presented donation to Muhammad Adib’s family on her behalf at the family’s home at Kampung Tebengau, Kuala Kedah, here today.

Ameer Ali said the deputy prime minister also urged the public to stay united and not to fall for any provocations pertaining to the case.

“She also advised the public to let the law takes its course. What happened (to Muhammad Adib) was not a religion or racial issue, but a criminal act and those responsible for the crime will surely be brought to justice,” he said.

Ameer Ali said Dr Wan Azizah also hoped that the firefighter’s family would remain strong in facing such a difficult time.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was serving as a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station died at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur at 9.41 pm on Dec 17 after he was believed to have been assaulted in the rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya, Selangor, on Nov 27. — Bernama