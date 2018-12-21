Sabah MCA wing: Maszlee can ‘dakwah’ all he wants as Tabung Haji chair instead

Maszlee took a hammering yet again after calling for Islamic teachers in East Malaysia to use their platforms as a 'medan dakwah'. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The women’s wing of Sabah MCA has excoriated Education Minister Maszlee Malik for his call for Islamic teachers in East Malaysia to use their platforms as a “medan dakwah”, or arena, to spread their teachings.

Its chairman Dr Pamela Yong said Maszlee should quit his post and take up the job as Lembaga Tabung Haji chairman if he wishes to push for such a move.

“In view of the recent remarks in Parliament by Education Minister Maszlee Malik to treat our East Malaysian states as ‘medan dakwah’ maybe he should consider relieving his duty as the minister of education of Malaysia but instead become the chairman of Tabung Haji.

“Giving him all the room and justification to champion in a ‘medan’ or battlefield,” Dr Yong said in a statement.

Former Securities Commission executive chairman Tan Sri Mohammed Nor Md Yusof is the new Tabung Haji chairman, replacing Umno’s Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

On November 30, the pilgrim fund had lodged two police reports with the Commercial Crimes Investigation Department against both its existing and current senior management.

Maszlee has since said his remark was misinterpreted, claiming he was using the Arabic term “dakwah” in the universal context of inviting people to do good deeds rather than a so-called narrow interpretation of proselytisation.

“Dakwah” literally means “invitation” in Arabic. However, its most common use among Muslims is to proselytise or preach about Islam.

“His clarification will serve to sow distrust, superiority and a holier-than-thou attitude by one community against others,” she said in response.

“Don’t all religions inculcate universal values of compassion, kindness, helping one another irrespective of skin colour and creed?”

The Association of Churches in Sarawak had voiced its concern over the minister’s statement in Parliament when he was requesting Islamic religious teachers from peninsular Malaysia but stationed in East Malaysia to continue serving at their posts.

Datuk Jerry Dusing, the president of Sidang Injil Borneo Sabah, have also said many Sabahans, especially in the non-Muslim community, were shocked and worried at how insensitive Maszlee was to the religious equilibrium in East Malaysia.