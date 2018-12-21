Rapid KL apologises for temporary disruption of Kelana Jaya LRT line

An LRT train arrives at Masjid Jamek Station in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — Rapid KL has apologised for inconvenience caused to passengers by a temporary disruption of the Kelana Jaya LRT Line services this morning after one of its south-bound train encountered technical difficulty near Pasar Seni station.

When the train brake system failure alarm was triggered at 10.26am, all passengers were evacuated orderly at Pasar Seni station; with the operation control centre ordering for the empty train to be dispatched to pocket track at Universiti Station, Rapid KL said in a press release here today.

The train was stopped as it approached Bangsar station when technicians detected suspicious odour from the undercarriage. Power was de-energised between Bangsar and Abdullah Hukum stations to allow roving technicians to work on immediate rectification for the stalled train to be taken safely to the pocket track and allow normal service to operate.

“While the engineering team was working on the rectification works, service between Pasar Seni and KL Gateway University stations continued on a single track. Longest waiting time recorded during this period was 15 minutes at Masjid Jamek Station,” the statement said.

Services for the Kelana Jaya LRT Line resumed at 11.45am. — Bernama